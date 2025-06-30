Johan Oviedo Injury: Cleared to begin rehab assignment

Oviedo (lat) was sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Monday to begin a rehab assignment.

Oviedo missed the entire 2024 season following Tommy John surgery and then suffered a right lat strain during spring training. Given how long it has been since he's pitched in games, Oviedo is likely to use all of the 30 allotted days during his rehab assignment before the Pirates activate him from the 60-day injured list. The 27-year-old has minor-league options remaining, so he could stick around at Triple-A Indianapolis rather than rejoining the big club if the Pirates decide he's not ready to contribute at the major-league level once his rehab window closes.