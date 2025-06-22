Johan Rojas News: Back in lineup vs. lefty

Rojas will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Mets.

The right-handed-hitting Rojas continues to be used in a platoon with the left-handed-hitting Brandon Marsh, but Rojas' opportunities have been scarce of late while the Phillies faced right-handed starting pitchers in each of the previous 11 games. Rojas will draw back into the starting nine on Sunday in place of Marsh while southpaw David Peterson toes the rubber for the Mets.