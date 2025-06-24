John Brebbia News: Latches on with Atlanta

Atlanta signed Brebbia to a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Brebbia was released by the Tigers last week after collecting a 7.71 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB across 18.2 innings. The 35-year-old finished last season with Atlanta, allowing two runs with a 9:2 K:BB over 6.2 frames. Brebbia will report to Triple-A Gwinnett for now but could get another opportunity in the majors sooner rather than later.