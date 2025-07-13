Menu
John Rave News: Gaining traction in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Rave will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Mets.

The Royals will include the left-handed-hitting Rave in the lineup for a fifth straight matchup with a right-handed starting pitcher (Clay Holmes). Despite the recent uptick in playing time, Rave has been unable to capitalize on the opportunity, slashing just .136/.269/.136 with no extra-base hits and one stolen base so far in July. Rave could see his playing time get scaled back considerably if Michael Massey (wrist/ankle) is cleared to return from the injured list shortly after the All-Star break.

