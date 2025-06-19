John Rave News: Heading to bench Thursday

Rave is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Rave had started in both of the Royals' previous two matchups with right-handed pitching, but his playing time could become more scarce moving forward while he's struggled to get going at the plate. Since getting called up from Triple-A Omaha on May 26, Rave is slashing .200/.242/.267 with a 31.4 percent strikeout rate over 35 plate appearances.