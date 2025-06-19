Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
John Rave headshot

John Rave News: Heading to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Rave is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Rave had started in both of the Royals' previous two matchups with right-handed pitching, but his playing time could become more scarce moving forward while he's struggled to get going at the plate. Since getting called up from Triple-A Omaha on May 26, Rave is slashing .200/.242/.267 with a 31.4 percent strikeout rate over 35 plate appearances.

John Rave
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now