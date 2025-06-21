Johnathan Rodriguez News: Goes hitless in loss
Rodriguez started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Athletics.
Rodriguez was called up earlier this month for a second stint in the majors with thoughts that he could solve the season-long production issues from Cleveland's right fielders. He's been unable to fulfill the organization's hope, batting .160 (4-for-25) with a .472 OPS across 26 plate appearances.
