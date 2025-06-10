Johnathan Rodriguez News: Makes second straight start

Rodriguez started in right field and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Reds.

Rodriguez started both games since he was called up Sunday to replace a struggling Jhonkensy Noel. Both starts have come against left-handers, and Rodriguez appears to have taken Noel's spot as part of a platoon in right field with Nolan Jones. Cleveland is getting AL-low production from its right fielders, and the Guardians hope Rodriguez can bring some of that .902 OPS he had at Triple-A Columbus to the majors.