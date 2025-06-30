Johnny King News: Dominating in FCL

King has produced a 1.13 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 40:7 K:BB through 24 innings with the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate.

Selected in the third round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft and given an above-slot bonus of $1,247,500 to get him away from a commitment to the University of Miami, King didn't make his professional debut until this May, but the 18-year-old southpaw is already making plenty of noise. At this stage of his development he's still looking for a reliable third offering, but King's low-90s fastball features plenty of movement and should gain velocity as he fills out, and his curveball is a potentially plus pitch. He's tracking toward a quick promotion to Single-A Dunedin.