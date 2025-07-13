JoJo Parker News: Headed north of border

The Blue Jays have selected Parker with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Parker may slide to second or third base, but his hit and power tools are up there with any prep shortstop in the class. A twin from Mississippi whose brother Jacob could be a Day 2 pick, Parker is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound lefty hitter with a chance for above-average power and an above-average hit tool. He's a fringe-average runner, so he'll need to come close to maxing out as a hitter to profile as a top-10 fantasy option at second or third base. Parker had a strong senior season and could just be scratching the surface of his offensive potential. The fact he bats from the left side is a nice bonus.