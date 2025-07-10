JoJo Romero News: In groove since late April

Romero has surrendered just one earned run over his last 23 appearances, netting 12 holds over that stretch.

Romero held a 7.27 ERA and 5:6 K:BB over 8.2 innings covering his first 11 appearances. He was averaging just 92.8 mph with his sinker during that span, but after work in the weight room and a mechanical adjustment, Romero has his sinker up to 94.3 mph on average during the aforementioned 23-game stretch. The left-hander is the Cardinals' primary left-handed setup man and should continue to be a solid source of holds moving forward.