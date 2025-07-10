Menu
JoJo Romero News: In groove since late April

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Romero has surrendered just one earned run over his last 23 appearances, netting 12 holds over that stretch.

Romero held a 7.27 ERA and 5:6 K:BB over 8.2 innings covering his first 11 appearances. He was averaging just 92.8 mph with his sinker during that span, but after work in the weight room and a mechanical adjustment, Romero has his sinker up to 94.3 mph on average during the aforementioned 23-game stretch. The left-hander is the Cardinals' primary left-handed setup man and should continue to be a solid source of holds moving forward.

JoJo Romero
St. Louis Cardinals
