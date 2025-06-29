Jonah Bride News: DFA'd by Minnesota

Bride was designated for assignment by the Twins on Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Bride got the start at third base in Sunday night's 3-0 loss to the Tigers and went 0-for-2 with one strikeout before he was pinch-hit for in the eighth inning. In 80 trips to the plate with Minnesota, Bride slashed a miserable .170/.248/.188 with just two doubles, three RBI, four runs scored and a 23:6 K:BB. Royce Lewis (hamstring) is a logical candidate to be activated from the 10-day injured list with Bride removed from the 40-man roster.