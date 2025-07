Heim went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 7-3 win over the Astros.

Heim's two-run double in the third inning turned out to be the game-winning knock. July is shaping up to be the catcher's best month. Heim, who's batting .224 for the season, is 10-for-38 (.263) with three doubles and six RBI over 10 games this month.