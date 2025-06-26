Jonah Heim News: Homers Wednesday

Heim went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Orioles.

Heim put the finishing touches on the Rangers' win, launching a solo shot off Scott Blewett in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 7-0. It's Heim's first homer since June 4 -- he'd gone just 3-for-23 (.130) in seven games prior to Wednesday. Overall, the switch-hitting backstop is slashing .230/.266/.380 with eight homers, 22 RBI, 18 runs scored and three steals across 214 plate appearances this season.