Jonah Tong News: Pushing hard for promotion

Tong has racked up a 2.15 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 91:19 K:BB through 54.1 innings this season for Double-A Binghamton.

The 21-year-old right-hander has been all but untouchable over the last month, posting a 1.09 ERA and 14.5 K/9 over his last six starts, and a promotion to Triple-A Syracuse is likely on the horizon. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns didn't rule out Tong making his big-league debut in 2025 either, David Adler of MLB.com reports. "I think we are going to make those types of decisions based exclusively on who, and what grouping of players, gives us the best chance to win," Stearns said Friday in the wake of Kodai Senga (hamstring) being placed on the 15-day injured list. "And so if we have a prospect that gets to the point that we believe he gives us the best chance to win over someone else, we are going to strongly consider that." If a spot in the majors for a top prospect does open up later this summer, Tong would be competing with Nolan McLean for the honor, as the latter has more than held his own since getting bumped up to Triple-A in early May.