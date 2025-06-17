Jonatan Clase Injury: Exits with bruised knee
Clase was removed from Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks due to a right knee contusion.
Clase took a 93-mph sinker off his knee in the fourth inning of Tuesday's contest and was replaced on defense for the start of the fifth. The fact that he was able to run for himself is a positive sign that he avoided a serious injury, though he may still need a day or two off to recover.
