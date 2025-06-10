Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jonatan Clase headshot

Jonatan Clase News: Connects on clutch homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Clase went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-4 win in 10 innings against St. Louis on Monday.

Clase came through when Toronto needed him most, smashing a 415-foot solo homer with one out in the ninth inning to tie the game. The long ball was his first of the campaign over 69 plate appearances and just the second of his major-league career. Clase's big performance was sorely needed, as he entered Monday having gone 0-for-14 over his previous four games.

Jonatan Clase
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now