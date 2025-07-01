Jonatan Clase News: Demoted to Triple-A

The Blue Jays optioned Clase to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

Clase had been seeing fairly steady playing time in the Toronto outfield since being promoted from Triple-A on May 7, but he slashed a dismal .219/.299/.313 with two home runs and three stolen bases in 34 games. In a corresponding move, Toronto recalled Leo Jimenez to provide depth in the middle infield while shortstop Bo Bichette is day-to-day with a knee injury, but Myles Straw, Davis Schneider and Will Wagner may be more likely candidates to benefit from added opportunities in the outfield or at designated hitter now that Clase is out of the mix.