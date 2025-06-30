Jonatan Clase News: Getting night off

Clase is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

The switch-hitting Clase had started in three of the past four games, but he'll hit the bench Monday while Davis Schneider replaces him in left field as the Yankees send southpaw Carlos Rodon to the bump. Though injuries to Daulton Varsho (hamstring) and Anthony Santander (shoulder) have cleared the way for Clase to earn more playing time in the outfield, the 23-year-old hasn't been able to capitalize on the opportunities. He's hitting just .155/.234/.259 over 21 games in June.