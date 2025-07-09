Jonathan Aranda News: Belts 11th homer

Aranda went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Tigers.

The 27-year-old took Jack Flaherty deep in the first inning, giving Aranda his 11th homer on the season. He's showing no signs of slowing down in a breakout campaign with the All-Star break approaching, slashing .333/.370/.506 over his last 22 games with six doubles, three home runs, 12 runs and 12 RBI.