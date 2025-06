Aranda went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 22-8 loss to the Orioles.

Aranda opened Friday's scoring with a 433-foot solo home run off Tomoyuki Sugano. That home run extended Aranda's hitting streak to 12 games, and over that span he has gone 19-for-48 (.396) with eight runs scored, four doubles, one home run and five RBI.