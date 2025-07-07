Jonathan Aranda News: Knocks in two

Aranda went 3-for-5 with two RBI on Sunday against the Twins.

Aranda delivered RBI singles in the fourth and eighth innings while also recording his second three-hit game in his last 12 starts. He's hit .292 to go along with two home runs, five runs scored and six RBI in that span. Aranda is in the midst of a breakout season, maintaining a .383 wOBA and 151 wRC+ across the first half of the campaign.