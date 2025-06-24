Jonathan Aranda News: Nine-game hit streak

Aranda went 3-for-4 with a run scored Tuesday against the Royals.

Aranda began the season in a strict platoon while sitting against lefties. However, Tuesday's start against Kris Bubic marked the fourth time in his last five games that he's been in the lineup against a southpaw. Aranda also managed to extend his hitting streak to nine games, and he's gone 15-for-35 with four RBI and six runs scored in that span. Aranda has only one home run across his last 25 games, but he's a good source of batting average, runs and RBI.