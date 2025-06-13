Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan Aranda headshot

Jonathan Aranda News: Strong start to June continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Aranda went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Friday's 7-5 win over the Mets.

The first baseman clobbered his first long ball of the month, snapping a 16-game homerless skid entering Friday. Aranda is off to a strong start in June, hitting .333 (12-for-36) with a double, six RBI, four walks and six runs scored through 11 outings. Aranda has produced multiple hits in four of these contests.

Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now