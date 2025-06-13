Jonathan Aranda News: Strong start to June continues
Aranda went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Friday's 7-5 win over the Mets.
The first baseman clobbered his first long ball of the month, snapping a 16-game homerless skid entering Friday. Aranda is off to a strong start in June, hitting .333 (12-for-36) with a double, six RBI, four walks and six runs scored through 11 outings. Aranda has produced multiple hits in four of these contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now