The Royals recalled Bowlan from Triple-A Omaha prior to Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

He'll join the bullpen as a replacement for southpaw Daniel Lynch (elbow), who was placed on the 15-day injured list. Over 12 appearances with the big club this season, Bowlan owns a 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB in 15 innings.