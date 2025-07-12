Jonathan Bowlan News: Takes loss Saturday

Bowlan (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out four without walking a batter over three innings to take the loss versus the Mets on Saturday.

Michael Lorenzen (illness) was scratched from Saturday's start, leading to an impromptu bullpen game for the Royals. Bowlan followed opener Angel Zerpa, and it was a Juan Soto two-run home run that did Bowlan in during this low-scoring 3-1 loss. Bowlan has allowed three runs over four innings during his current stint in the majors. He's at a 3.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB over 19 innings across 14 relief appearances this season.