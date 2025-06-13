Jonathan Cannon Injury: Rehab stint pending
White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Friday that Cannon (back) is expected to go on a rehab assignment soon, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Cannon has been on the shelf since June 13 due to a back strain but is approaching a rehab assignment. It's unclear how many rehab outings Cannon will need before being activated from the 15-day IL. Still, a late June return seems plausible.
