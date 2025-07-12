Jonathan Cannon News: Fans five in no-decision

Cannon didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Guardians, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Chicago went on to split the twin bill by winning the nightcap in 11 innings, and Cannon pitched well enough to keep his team in the game early, with his only real mistake resulting in a two-run homer by Jose Ramirez in the third inning. Cannon will head into the All-Star break with a 4.44 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 61:29 K:BB through 77 innings on the season, and the 24-year-old righty's spot in the second-half rotation could depend on whether a veteran gets traded away before the deadline, as Davis Martin (forearm) is closing in on his return.