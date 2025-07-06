Jonathan Cannon News: Nabs first win since May 2

Cannon (3-7) earned the win Saturday in Colorado, giving up two runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out one.

The right-hander surrendered two runs on three hits during the opening frame but buckled down for another four-plus innings to keep the Rockies off the board. Cannan threw just 47 of 78 pitches for strikes and allowed 10 baserunners, but he limited the damage enough to secure his first victory since May 2, which was a run of six starts. The 24-year-old has a 4.50 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 56:26 K:BB over 72 innings through 14 outings in 2025.