Jonathan Pintaro News: En route to Queens

The Mets are expected to select Pintaro's contract from Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Pintaro owns a 3.40 ERA and 1.12 WHIP through 42.1 innings in Double-A. The 27-year-old right-hander has worked almost exclusively as a starter throughout his minor-league career, though he will likely be used out of the bullpen upon reporting to the Mets.