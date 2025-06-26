Jonathan Pintaro News: Rough big-league debut

Pintaro gave up two runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's win over Atlanta. He struck out one.

Making his big-league debut, Pintaro entered in a low-leverage spot with the Mets ahead 7-1 and struggled to find the plate, tossing 16 of 29 pitches for strikes. Some nerves were to be expected from the 27-year-old righty, and New York will likely give him another chance or two to help bolster a fraying bullpen before churning his roster spot for a fresh arm.