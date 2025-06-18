Jonny Farmelo Injury: Out with rib injury

High-A Everett placed Farmelo on its 7-day injured list June 1 due to a stress reaction in his rib, Cameron Van Til of SeattleSports.com reports.

Farmelo last appeared in a game May 23 before being placed on the shelf just over a week later. Mariners general manager Justin Hollander announced last Friday that Farmelo is facing a 4-to-6-week recovery timeline, so the 20-year-old outfield prospect looks like he'll be on the shelf at least through the All-Star break. Farmelo got off to a delayed start to the 2025 campaign while completing his recovery from the torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered last June, but he had been productive at the plate prior to suffering the rib injury, slashing .300/.368/.667 over 16 games. However, after swiping 18 bags in 45 games at Single-A Modesto in 2024, Farmelo had been conservative on the basepaths coming off the knee surgery, as he has yet to even attempt a steal in 2025.