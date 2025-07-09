Jorbit Vivas News: Back with big club

The Yankees recalled Vivas from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old infielder will come up from Triple-A to open spot on the 26-man active roster created by the Yankees designating veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu for assignment. Vivas has posted a poor .522 OPS through 51 plate appearances in the majors this season, though he's slashed .254/.390/.354 since returning to Triple-A in early June. Oswald Peraza will make his fourth straight start at third base Wednesday against the Mariners, but manager Aaron Boone said that Vivas and J.C. Escarra will also vie for playing time at the position after Jazz Chisholm was recently moved over to second base, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.