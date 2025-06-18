Jordan Beck News: Ends homer drought

Beck went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Nationals.

Beck went yard for the first time since May 17, a total of 27 games. He hit for a decent .255 average in that span, though he had only eight extra-base hits with six RBI and eight runs scored. Beck is still locked in as the primary left fielder for Colorado, but he has been out of the lineup six times in the last 17 contests.