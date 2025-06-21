Jordan Beck News: Smacks 10th homer

Beck went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Beck was responsible for both of the Rockies' scoring plays in this contest. He gave them a 2-1 lead with his first-inning homer, and while he grounded into a double play in the third, it led to the Rockies scoring their third run. The outfielder has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 6-for-25 (.240) with five extra-base hits and six RBI in that span. For the season, he's at a .261/.319/.477 slash line with 10 homers, 26 RBI, 36 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 66 games. His 28.1 percent strikeout rate is still a limiting factor, but Beck has made significant gains after posting a .521 OPS in 55 contests as a rookie in 2024.