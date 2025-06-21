Jordan Hicks Injury: Eyeing return next Friday

Manager Alex Cora said that Hicks (toe) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Sunday and has "a good chance" of returning from the 15-day injured list next Friday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Before he was traded to the Red Sox on June 15, Hicks had been on the Giants' IL since June 3 due to right big toe inflammation. Given the relatively short time that he's been on the shelf, Hicks likely won't need more than an appearance or two to prove to the Red Sox that he's ready for activation. Hicks had opened the season in the San Francisco rotation before being moved to the bullpen in mid-May, and he'll continue to work in relief with his new organization.