Jordan Hicks Injury: Inching closer to team debut

Hicks (toe) could be activated from the 15-day injured list within the next couple of days, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hicks was roughed up in his first rehab outing with Triple-A Worcester this past Sunday, when he allowed two runs on three hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning. He rebounded in his second appearance Friday, tossing one scoreless inning and allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two batters. Part of the trade package the Red Sox received in return in the mid-June deal that sent Rafael Devers to San Francisco, Hicks is expected to slot into a middle-innings role in the Boston bullpen once he's activated from the IL.