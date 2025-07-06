Jordan Hicks News: Picks up first save with Boston

Hicks earned the save, his first of the season, in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Nationals, allowing a run on a hit and a walk while striking out one in the ninth inning.

After Aroldis Chapman pitched the eighth inning, Hicks was called upon for the save in what was just his third appearance since joining Boston in the deal that sent Rafael Devers to San Francisco. The 28-year-old Hicks has been shaky in his brief tenure with his new team, allowing four runs (two earned) in 2.2 innings, though it appears that the Red Sox are committed to keeping him in a high-leverage role. Overall, Hicks sports a 6.49 ERA with a 1.58 WHIP and 45:22 K:BB across 51.1 1innings this season.