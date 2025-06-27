Menu
Jordan Lawlar Injury: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 27, 2025 at 8:58pm

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Lawlar is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain and will be out for "weeks," Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Lawlar suffered the injury while playing for Triple-A Reno, and he will miss extended time. A previous report indicated Lawlar would be out for at least a month, and Lovullo's words seem to back up that assessment.

Jordan Lawlar
Arizona Diamondbacks
