Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Lawlar headshot

Jordan Lawlar Injury: Lands on minor-league IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Lawlar was placed on Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list Thursday due to a hamstring injury, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Lawlar dealt with a hamstring issue last week into the beginning of this week, but he was back in Reno's lineup Wednesday. However, the talented young shortstop logged just one at-bat in his return before he was lifted, and he's now landed on the minor-league IL. Lawlar will need to miss at least a week due to the injury, and Arizona figures to be cautious about his status given that he may have come back too quickly the first time the issue occurred.

Jordan Lawlar
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now