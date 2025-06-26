Jordan Lawlar Injury: Lands on minor-league IL
Lawlar was placed on Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list Thursday due to a hamstring injury, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.
Lawlar dealt with a hamstring issue last week into the beginning of this week, but he was back in Reno's lineup Wednesday. However, the talented young shortstop logged just one at-bat in his return before he was lifted, and he's now landed on the minor-league IL. Lawlar will need to miss at least a week due to the injury, and Arizona figures to be cautious about his status given that he may have come back too quickly the first time the issue occurred.
