Jordan Lawlar Injury: Lands on minor-league IL

Lawlar was placed on Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list Thursday due to a hamstring injury, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Lawlar dealt with a hamstring issue last week into the beginning of this week, but he was back in Reno's lineup Wednesday. However, the talented young shortstop logged just one at-bat in his return before he was lifted, and he's now landed on the minor-league IL. Lawlar will need to miss at least a week due to the injury, and Arizona figures to be cautious about his status given that he may have come back too quickly the first time the issue occurred.