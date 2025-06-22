Jordan Lawlar News: Rolling since demotion

Lawlar has gone 18-for-63 with 10 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, five steals and 11 runs scored over 15 games since being sent back to Triple-A Reno. He's started at shortstop (nine starts), third base (five) and second base (one).

Lawlar had a rough go of it in the majors during a brief call-up in May, but he's overcome that disappointment and continued to produce at the Triple-A level. Lawlar has a .321/.411/.586 line with 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 45 RBI, 18 steals and 49 runs over 249 plate appearances for the Aces this season.