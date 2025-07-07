Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Luplow headshot

Jordan Luplow News: Inks deal with Dos Laredos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 7, 2025 at 5:24pm

Luplow (knee) signed a contract with Dos Laredos of the Mexican Baseball League on Wednesday.

Luplow suffered a season-ending ACL tear in June of 2024 while playing for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and he'll look for a fresh start after putting pen to paper on a deal with Dos Laredos. He last appeared in the major leagues during the 2023 campaign between stops with Minnesota and Toronto, slashing .208/.322/.325 with two home runs, five RBI, two stolen bases and 11 runs scored over 39 games.

Jordan Luplow
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now