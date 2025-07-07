Jordan Luplow News: Inks deal with Dos Laredos
Luplow (knee) signed a contract with Dos Laredos of the Mexican Baseball League on Wednesday.
Luplow suffered a season-ending ACL tear in June of 2024 while playing for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and he'll look for a fresh start after putting pen to paper on a deal with Dos Laredos. He last appeared in the major leagues during the 2023 campaign between stops with Minnesota and Toronto, slashing .208/.322/.325 with two home runs, five RBI, two stolen bases and 11 runs scored over 39 games.
Jordan Luplow
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now