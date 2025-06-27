Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Walker headshot

Jordan Walker Injury: Could resume assignment Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told reporters Friday that Walker (abdomen) could resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis as soon as Saturday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Walker landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to appendicitis. He was able to avoid surgery after being treated with antibiotics and could be reinstated from the IL when eligible next Wednesday, per Denton. Walker has gone 3-for-18 with three runs scored since returning a left wrist injury in mid-June.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now