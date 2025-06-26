Menu
Jordan Walker Injury: Did not require surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Walker (abdomen) did not require surgery for his appendicitis and was allowed to return home Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Because the appendicitis was caught early, Walker was able to treat it with antibiotics and other treatments. The avoidance of surgery could allow Walker to return sooner, perhaps when his 10 days are up or close to it. He will rest for 4-to-5 days and could go out on a short rehab assignment before being activated from the 10-day injured list.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
