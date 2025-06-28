Jordan Walker Injury: Kicking off rehab stint Saturday

Walker (appendicitis) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

On Friday, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol hinted at Walker beginning a rehab stint this weekend, and it appears that will come to pass Saturday. Walker isn't eligible to come off the IL until July 2. Given his quick return to game action, it seems likely that the outfielder will be able to return to St. Louis when first eligible as long as he doesn't endure any setbacks.