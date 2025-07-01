Jordan Walker Injury: Needs rehab assignment

Walker (appendix) is rejoining the team this week in Pittsburgh to meet with training staff before heading out on a rehab assignment, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 23-year-old has apparently recovered well from appendicitis, but he won't return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday. Walker may only need a couple rehab games in the minors and could be back with the Cardinals early next week.