Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Walker headshot

Jordan Walker Injury: Needs rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Walker (appendix) is rejoining the team this week in Pittsburgh to meet with training staff before heading out on a rehab assignment, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 23-year-old has apparently recovered well from appendicitis, but he won't return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday. Walker may only need a couple rehab games in the minors and could be back with the Cardinals early next week.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
