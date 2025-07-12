Jordan Walker Injury: No timetable for activation

The Cardinals have no specific timetable for Walker's (appendix) activation from the 10-day injured list, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Walker is physically recovered from a bout with appendicitis, but the Cardinals are having him work on a swing change on his rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield and want to see some positive results at the plate before activating him. Those positive results have yet to come, as Walker is 5-for-38 with 14 strikeouts thus far in 10 rehab games between Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. He did homer Thursday at Springfield, so perhaps that was a step in the right direction. Walker's role with the Cardinals upon his return is also up in the air, especially with Ivan Herrera (hamstring) returning as a designated hitter, which would keep Alec Burleson in the outfield.