Jordan Walker Injury: Returning Tuesday at latest

The Cardinals plan to activate Walker (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, at the latest, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Walker went 3-for-4 with three RBI in his second rehab game with Triple-A Memphis on Friday. The Cardinals have an off day looming Monday before starting a series in Chicago against the White Sox on Tuesday. While Walker is most likely to return to the lineup Tuesday, it sounds like the club hasn't ruled out activating him before the end of its series in Milwaukee this weekend. Walker has been sidelined since late May with left wrist inflammation.