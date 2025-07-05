Menu
Jordan Walker Injury: Swing adjustment while on rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 5, 2025

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Friday that he hopes Walker (appendix) will be ready for activation from the 10-day injured list within the next two weeks, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Walker seems to be physically ready to return after landing on the IL on June 25 due to appendicitis. However, the Cardinals are having him work on a swing adjustment, and they have specific staff at Double-A Springfield -- where Walker is on his rehab assignment -- that they believe can help with that adjustment. The Cardinals could hold off on activating Walker until the start of the second half, as that would be the two-week mark from Mozeliak's statement Friday.

