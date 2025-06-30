Jordan Walker Injury: Tracking toward Friday return
Walker (abdomen) appears on track to be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the Cubs, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Coming back from appendicitis, Walker has played two rehab games at Triple-A Memphis -- one as the designated hitter and one as the right fielder -- and seems to have come out of those contests feeling good. He will remain with Memphis for a few more days before likely returning to the active roster this weekend. Walker had been seeing his playing time versus right-handed pitching dip prior to his injury, but it's possible he'll an uptick in starts if Lars Nootbaar's intercostal issue lingers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now