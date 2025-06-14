Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Walker headshot

Jordan Walker News: Activated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

The Cardinals reinstated Walker (wrist) from the injured list Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Walker appeared to be trending toward returning to the active roster Tuesday, but he'll instead arrive a bit earlier than expected and start in right field Saturday against Milwaukee. The 23-year-old outfielder turned in a .215/.273/.310 slash line across 172 plate appearances before getting injured in late May, and he's likely to fill in as outfield depth now that he's healthy. Michael Siani was optioned to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now