Jordan Walker News: Activated from IL

The Cardinals reinstated Walker (wrist) from the injured list Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Walker appeared to be trending toward returning to the active roster Tuesday, but he'll instead arrive a bit earlier than expected and start in right field Saturday against Milwaukee. The 23-year-old outfielder turned in a .215/.273/.310 slash line across 172 plate appearances before getting injured in late May, and he's likely to fill in as outfield depth now that he's healthy. Michael Siani was optioned to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.